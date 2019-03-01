KTAB PM Forecast: Friday, March 1, 2019
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 38-40 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10mph . Patchy fog and drizzle are possible towards Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 44-47 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10mph. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible towards Saturday morning. There is a 30% chance for showers tomorrow.
