KTAB PM Forecast: Friday, March 1, 2019

Posted: Mar 01, 2019

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows 38-40 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10mph . Patchy fog and drizzle are possible towards Saturday morning. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 44-47 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10mph. Patchy fog and drizzle are possible towards Saturday morning. There is a 30% chance for showers tomorrow.
 

