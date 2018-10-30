Tonight will be partly cloudy 54-56. Southery winds will be 5-10mph tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs around 54-57 degrees. Northerly winds will be 10-20 mph. There is a 50% chance for rain and storms tonight and an 80% chance for rain and storms tomorrow.
KTAB PM Forecast: Tuesday, October 30, 2018
