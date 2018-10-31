KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tonight will be cloudy with lows 42-44. Northerly winds will be 1015 G20mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 61-64 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10 mph. There is a 50% chance for rain and storms tonight.
More Stories
-
It's a cold start to November, but warmer weather moves in…
-
After a very cold start to the day, temperatures will stay well below…
-
Here's the Deal: The showers have cleared…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-