KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 05:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 05:50 PM CDT

KTAB PM Forecast: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Tonight will be cloudy with lows 42-44. Northerly winds will be 1015 G20mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs around 61-64 degrees. NE winds will be 5-10 mph. There is a 50% chance for rain and storms tonight.
 

