FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a very hot and humid day today along with partly sunny skies. Most areas will approach or exceed the triple digit mark. After a slight chance for rain showers for the eastern Big Country during the AM, the afternoon will be mostly dry. Thunderstorm chances will return to the area late this afternoon, and they will continue through the overnight. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The best chance for activity will be during the early Tuesday AM hours. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.