Saturday, December 7: The 6th consecutive day with above average temperatures

Another warm day in West Central Texas. And tomorrow looks even warmer! Today in Abilene, we reached 66 degrees as our high temperature. Tonight we can expect temperatures to stall in the low 50s over night.

We jump up to the upper 70s and perhaps 80s tomorrow in some areas in the Big Country and the Heartland.

Monday brings a cold front that will settle us into more seasonal weather conditions with chances for rain Monight night into Tuesday.

Until then, enjoy the spring-like feel outdoors and stay hydrated!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

