Saturday, September 10th, 2022

Tonight: Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows dropping into the mid 60’s with winds from the east-northeast between 5-10 mph. Don’t forget to look up at the full moon of September!

Tomorrow: Starting off the morning on the seasonal and dry side with a bit of cloud cover due to a cold front moving through. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80’s, feeling cooler than normal for this time of the year. Overnight low will drop into the upper 60’s with winds from the north-northeast between 5-15 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures will rebound back into a mix of the 90’s Tuesday as we reduce cloud cover across the region. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60’s to low 70’s through out next week.