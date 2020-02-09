Saturday, February 8: Second Saturday in the month and the second time we saw the same high temperature, 66 degrees in Abilene

The thermometers had the exact same output reading as last Saturday in Abilene. Groundhog Day movie like? Brownwood saw 64 degrees. Sweetwater reached 65 degrees.

The day was filled with sunshine and that helped with the ongoing melting progress across central and northwestern Big Country. Winds stayed the teens from the southern direction throughout the day and night.

Overnight lows came fast near 9pm, with 51 degrees in the Key City. 57 degrees will greet the morning sunrise on Sunday. Patchy fog may be expected throughout our region.

Sunday temperatures soar into the mid 70s and the eveninghours a strong cold front drifts in settling our temperatures to where they should be for this time in February. Winds continue out of the south and shift towards the northwest by 5pm.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

