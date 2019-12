Saturday, November 30: A warmer, sun shining day in the Big Country, highs in the 60s and uppers 70s in the Heartland.

Abilene had an overnight low temperatures of 54 degrees and high temperatures of 67 degrees.

High temperatures varied greatly as 60 degrees was recorded in Snyder while Goldthwaite reached 78 degrees!

A weak cold front maintains our temperatures on the chiller side of 50s degrees tomorrow.

–Meterologist Hilda Estevez

