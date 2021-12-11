KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Saturday Weather Outlook: Lots of sunshine today but we’ll see some pretty chilly conditions across the Big Country. Highs will only be in the lower 50’s with Northerly winds 5-15mph gusting to 20mph at times. Grab that sweater or jacket before you head out today!

KTAB Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lots of sunshine today but we’ll see some pretty chilly conditions across the Big Country. Highs will only be in the lower 50’s with Northerly winds 5-15mph gusting to 20mph at times. Grab that sweater or jacket before you head out today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories