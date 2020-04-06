Sunday, April 5: A warmer day in the Key City, under a thick blanket of grey clouds and a southerly wind shift.

Fog and light drizzle is possible as we welcome Monday morning.

Temperatures continue to climb towards the mid 80s by Tuesday. Don’t forget to look up into the night sky on Tuesday, as April’s supermoon will be in sight. This month’s full will be closer to Earth than others we have seen this year. It is called the Pink Supermoon.

Expect rainshowers and a few isolated storms by the end of the week with a cold front on Thursday.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

