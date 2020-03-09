Sunday, March 8: The second coolest day this month, high temperatures ranged 58-69 degrees range across the Big Country and Heartland.

Overnight lows stay very mild in the mid to upper 50s range.



Cloudy skies overnight clear by Monday lunchtime. Monday night brings a beautiful supermoon into our night sky. Don’t forget to look up and see the Worm Supermoon!

Expect ongoing rain showers and high temperatures in the upper 70 and even 80s throughout the week. Thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday in Abilene and towards the eastern areas. Cool down comes on Friday with a weak cold front.

–Meteologist Hilda Estevez