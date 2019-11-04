Sunday, November 3: A warm sunny Sunday with 74 degrees in Abilene.

Overnight lows will range from 48-51 degrees throughout the Big Country and the Heartland.

Monday continues the sunny and warm trend with temperatures in the upper 70s, even low 80 degrees. A slight cool down in temperatures comes in on Tuesday, followed by a cold front on Wednesday. Rain chances increase significantly with the cold front. An inch to 1.30″ accumulations are possible in some portions of the Big Country and the Heartland.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez