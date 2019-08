Our 90 degree temperatures have been replaced by triple digits once again! Today, we will reach 102-104 degrees with heat indices of 103-108 degrees. A Heat Advisory valid from 1pm until 7pm CDT.

During the day, our skies will be sunny with southerly winds at 5-10mph.

Tonight, low temperatures 77-79 degrees with southerly winds at 5-10mph.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

