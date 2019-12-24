Tuesday, December 24: A warm and bright Christmas Eve with temperatures in the 70s.
A wonderful day leading up to Christmas! Our overnight weather conditions will be pleasant for Santa and his reindeer!
Skies will remain filled with sunshine and a few passing clouds will increase by the late afternoon hours. Warm winds from the south and southwest at 5-15mph, maintain our temperatures elevated today and on Christmas Day.
Overnight lows will be above average at 42-45 degrees.
–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez
Follow me on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/HildaEstevezWX