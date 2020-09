FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will top out near 90 degrees under mainly sunny skies for most. The SE Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees cooler due to increased cloud cover and better chances for rain. The rest of the forecast area will feature a slight chance for rain showers and storms. Severe weather is not likely, however gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and localized heavy downpours will be possible. The winds will be light.