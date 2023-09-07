Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Summary: potential for record breaking heat this afternoon as a stationary place remains over the big country. A heat advisory as well as an excessive heat warning will be in place today likely into tomorrow as temperatures will be even warmer. No real relief in sight today as rain chances have cut back with very limited cloud cover. Now, next week… it looks promising with cooler temperatures and increased rain chances. A cold front moves in Monday night following a station front pushing south. This will allow us to be below average for the first time in a long time.

Today: Hot and sunny with a heat advisory in place. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear, warm night ahead. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-10 MPH