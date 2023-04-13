Thursday, April 13th, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Perfect for heading outdoors and enjoying the spring-like conditions. However, a few things to note, a dry-line will be moving through the region heading into Friday with a cold front into the weekend. Bringing back in cooler, drier air which will allow temperatures to quickly rebound into next week with a chance at a passing shower by next Tuesday as a dry-line and cold front clash with a southern warm front.

Today: Sunny skies with a light breeze across the region. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with clouds and wind speeds increasing overnight. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 10-20 G 30 MPH