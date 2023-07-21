Friday, July 21st, 2023

Summary: We made it to Friday sailor, we are still expecting a warm day with temperatures hovering right over the century mark. The cold front will bring forth partly sunny skies with a chance for brief rain showers. Then temperatures fall below the triple digits on Saturday before rebounding by Sunday and increasing next week.

Today: Partly sunny skies as a cold front moves in with a slim chance for isolated showers. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSW>N 10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal night ahead. Low Temperature:72° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH