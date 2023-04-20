Thursday, April 20th, 2023

Summary: A dry-line and cold front combination will move through once again across the big country leaving temperatures to drop out ahead of the lunch hour with strong to severe storms possible. A light shower between 7-10am. A high pressure warms up the temperatures Saturday with a few showers limiting temperatures by Sunday.

Today: Starting off mostly sunny with a cold front moving bringing the potential for rain showers between 7am-10am. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NNE 10-20 G 30MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few chances at a few isolated showers before 10pm. Winds will huff and puff so watch out. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH