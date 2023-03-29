Wednesday, March 29th, 2023

Summary: A few showers early this morning left behind the sweet smell of rain across the region. A few areas now seeing those rain showers coming to an end. Sunny skies with spring-like winds across the region bringing fire weather concerns as winds remain strong, low humidity levels and above normal temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny following the early morning rain showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Expect cloud cover to increase overnight leading to partly cloudy skies. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH