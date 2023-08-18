Friday, August 18th, 2023

Summary: We saw a record breaking high temperature yesterday, not only that but we tied the all-time record high of 111° set back on August 9th 1943. Today we have another chance at breaking the record daily high temperature. As we move into the middle of next week we could be looking at a chance of relief with temperatures into the mid 90’s with a slim chance for a passing shower. With eyes on the tropics, we can only wait and see as more updated model runs come out as to what the system out in the GOM leads to.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with likely record breaking heat continued today with an excessive heat warning in place. High Temperature: 109° Winds: SW 10 MPH

Tonight: Clear, warm night ahead. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 10 MPH