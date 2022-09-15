FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like day compared to yesterday as the cloud cover decreases, the majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the weekend and into next week with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

The good news – Today will feel seasonal with winds picking up into tomorrow with warmer temperatures, the not so great news – the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 7 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the rest of the month.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny with some lingering clouds. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny, slightly warmer with a strong breeze. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, strong breeze. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 G 20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny, light breeze. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G 20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97°

Wednesday: Sunny with light winds. High Temperature: 97°