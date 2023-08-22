Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

Summary: We made it to Tuesday and while we put a pause to the excessive heat thanks to the cloud cover from tropical storm Harold we won’t benefit from the rain as the high pressure dome holds strength. By the weekend we see the high pressure strengthen bringing back with it temperatures well above normal. There is a sign of relief with temperatures decreasing and rain chances into next week but there is still plenty of time for changes to the forecast, stay tuned.

Today: Partly sunny with a chance at an isolated shower mainly to our west. High’s still into the triple digits regardless of cloud cover with a red flag warning in place. High Temperature: 102° Winds: ESE >NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild night ahead. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH