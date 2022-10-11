FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be a touch warmer than yesterday due to the cloud cover receding with one more chance at spotty showers south of I-20, near the heartland. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the low-mid 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the halfway point with temperatures rising by the end of the week. We are currently watching the potential for another cold front with rain chances into the weekend and start of the next week. Winds will continue from the southwest switching towards the northeast between 5-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly cloudy with skies clearing and a chance for a pop up shower south of I-20 (20%). High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-15 G 25MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with breezy winds. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 G 25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny , clear and breezy with a cold front moving on in. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW/N 5-15 G 25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, warm and GUSTY. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds and a 20% chance of showers as a cold front moves in. High Temperature: 80°

Monday: Mostly cloudy breezy with a rain chance of 20%, grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and light the fireplace. High Temperature: 68°