Tuesday, April 11th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures and dewpoints matching up between 5 degrees allowing for relative humidity across the region to be between 80%-90%. Following the warm up as the morning fog burns off temperatures are expected to rise with rain chances retreating compared to yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with clouds decreasing overnight. A nice warm up lies ahead with not one but two cold fronts expected by the weekend with no real rain chances, unfortunately up ahead.

Today: Areas of patchy fog burning off with mostly sunny skies clearing through the evening. High Temperature: 79 ° Wind: S 5-10MPH

Tonight: Clear skies allowing for temperatures to fall overnight to seasonal temperatures. Low Temperature: 80° Wind: SE 10-15 MPH