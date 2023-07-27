Thursday, July 27th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are expected to increase heading into next week so buckle up as the high pressure dome is expected to push into 4th gear. Until then cloud cover, Saharan dust and a VERY slim chance at showers into next week will be the only chance at relief we will get. The dog days of summer continue with temperatures well over average continuing.

Today: Hazy, hot and sunny with temperatures into the triple digits. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10 MPH