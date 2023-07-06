Thursday, July 6th, 2023

Summary: A stalled front will bring forth a few isolated showers that are weakening at this time mostly north and west of I-20. There is still a chance for a pop up shower mainly towards the east. Tomorrow will be more of the same, however, as we move into the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday there will be a small (marginal) chance for severe weather.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few passing showers and incoming cloud cover through the afternoon before dissipating through the evening. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S>WSW 5-10MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and seasonal night ahead. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 MPH