FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Sunday with slightly calmer wind speeds. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid to high 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week due to an area of high pressure over the lone star state with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-15 mph.

The good news – We are continuing to see the potential for a cold front to set up into the weekend, however there are a few variables to monitor. This could lead to cooler temperatures– the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 3 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the rest of the month.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and calm. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear skies. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer with calm winds. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE/SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW/SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny, above normal temperature. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G 20 MPH

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny and breezy . High Temperature: 95°

Sunday: Sunny with strong winds. (Cold Front) High Temperature: 93°