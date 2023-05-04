Thursday, May 4th, 2023

Summary: a dry-line will cause the potential for a few strong to severe storms possible. This storm potential is highly dependent on two things, warmer temperatures and clear skies (breaking the cap). If we can manage to warm up enough with enough sunshine we could see the cap weaken. The dry-line will present necessary lift, wind direction and instability needed to fuel thunderstorms.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered strong to severe storms possible along the dry-line depending on the strength of the atmospheric cap. High Temperature 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with rain ending and skies clearing. Low Temperature 66° Winds: SSW 15 G 25 MPH