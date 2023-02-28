Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Sunny and warm today, however, although temperatures will be above normal and quite pleasant a cold front will be moving into the region come Thursday with strong winds and dry air bringing with it a chance for severe weather and patchy blowing dust.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny, warm with light southwesterly winds. Fire weather warning in effect from 11am to 8 pm. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light winds. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: First day of march and meteorological spring, mostly sunny conditions with calm winds. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW 10-20 MPH Rain chance (20%)

Thursday: VERY WINDY out ahead of our next cold front, temperatures still above average. High Temperature: 79° Winds: W>S 5-15 MPH Rain chance (20%)

Friday: Sunny with strong winds and blowing dust possible. High Temperature: 61° Winds: W>NW 15-35 G 50 MPH

Saturday: Sunny with strong winds. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW>W 10-25 G 30 MPH

Sunday :Sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 73°

Monday: Mostly sunny with breezy winds. High Temperature: 78°.