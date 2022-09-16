FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday as the cloud cover decreases, the majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the weekend and into next week with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.

The good news – We are continuing to see the potential for a cold front to set up, however there are a few variables to monitor. This could lead to cooler temperatures– the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 7 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the rest of the month.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny and a bit breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-15 G 20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, slightly warmer with a strong breeze. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny, slight breeze. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S/SSE 10-15 G 20 MPH

Monday: Sunny, light breeze. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 G 20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95°

Thursday: Sunny with light winds. High Temperature: 93°