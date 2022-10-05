FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Sunday with a tad bit of upper level clouds. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with not only ONE but TWO cold fronts. Unfortunately, rain chances are not there as conditions remain dry at the surface, however heading into next week rain chances will ramp up. Winds will continue from the southeast switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny with a few upper level clouds. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: ESE 5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny with a few more clouds than yesterday with a few isolated showers out west as the cold front approaches . High Temperature: 88° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm with a slight breeze. High Temperature: 87° Winds: E/ENE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE/S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny with humidity increasing. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds and isolated rain showers possible through the early morning. High Temperature: 84°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temperatures trending warmer,. High Temperature: 89°