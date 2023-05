Tuesday, May, 2nd, 2023

Summary: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few chances for some rain chances across the region thanks to an upper level disturbance. Heading into Thursday there is a chance for some severe weather with all storm modes possible.

Today: Partly sunny with a few showers out west along the dry-line and warm front. High Temperature 84° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low Temperature 63° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH