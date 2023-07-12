Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Summary: High pressure strengthens, today will still be hot and humid however, there is a chance that we see a small, brief shower possible today and tomorrow. Unfortunately for most of us, the heat will be the main story. Excessive heat, even for those who can expect a chance at showers. The only “break” we will see up ahead will arrive in the form of a “cold” front, small rain chance and a southerly breeze. The relief won’t last long… temperatures will return into the triple digits by next week.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with a chance at a very brief, light shower. High Temperatures: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Warm, breezy and mostly clear night. Low Temperatures: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G 25 MPH