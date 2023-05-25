Thursday, May 25th, 2023

Summary: Some good beneficial rain ongoing through the western and central regions across the big country. Severe weather could still take place early in our western sections but the threat has decreased for a good majority of the region where the main concerns will be large hail, strong winds and flooding.

Today: Mostly cloudy to start the day but then a gradual clearing allowing for temperatures to rise. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures near seasonal, a calm night is expected. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SE 10 MPH