Monday, February 20th, 2023

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A lot going on as we start off the work week, temperatures will be well above average for both President’s day and Mardi Gras and a brief rain shower ahead of Ash Wednesday with a backdoor cold front and a buy one get one front arriving Thursday it will keep those temperatures on the more enjoyable side of things. Heading into the weekend a warm front will arrive increasing the temperatures into the weekend with another cold front into early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: It’s a mild start to the holiday, most can enjoy sleeping in and enjoying the nice sunrise leading into mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the low 80’s with a slight breeze. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: A beautiful sunset tonight following the increase in cloud cover leading to a mostly cloudy and breezy night. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday (Mardi Gras): Starting off partly cloudy then clearing throughout the day leading to mostly sunny conditions, however heading into Tuesday night we will see a backdoor cold front move in bringing with them . High Temperature: 85° Winds: SW 10-20 MPH

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Overnight will be a noisy start to the day but with skies clearing leaving behind sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 20-30 G 45 MPH (Rain chance 60% ~1/10″-1/4″)

Thursday: Sunny skies but with temperatures just a touch warmer than normal with light winds. High Temperature: 70° Winds: W>E 10-15 MPH Rain chance (40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light easterly winds. High Temperature: 61° Winds: ESE 10 MPH

Saturday : Mostly cloudy with light winds, as a warm front approached the region. High Temperature: 73°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with breezy winds. High Temperature: 77°. Rain chance (10%)