Friday, April 21st, 2023

Summary: I have two words for you as far as today is concerned, GET OUTSIDE. Plenty of sunshine with light northly winds. Dry air and temperatures into the upper 70’s will lead to a more enjoyable day, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Heading into the weekend isolated rain showers will lead to a stationary front into Sunday causing widespread on and off again showers. Cloud cover holds on with a warm front arriving by Tuesday and a cold front by Wednesday capping off rain chances and keeping the cooler air around.

Today: Sunny side up day lies ahead for the big country with light winds keeping around dry air. High Temperature: 77° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: A clear night is expected across the region, perfect for stargazing. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH