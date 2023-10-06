Friday, October 6th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures are seasonal today with afternoon highs in the 80’s areas wide. It will finally feel like fall following the arrival of our next cold front providing cooler, drier air. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50’s. That can only mean one thing… the “s” word. Sweaters! Take some time to dig them out of the back of the closet. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 70’s – 80’s before winds shift out of the south bringing back the 90’s. Next Thursday brings a chance for rain and seasonal temperatures.

Today: Dew on windshields with calm winds, and high humidity leading to patchy areas of low lying fog. As the fog burns off, expect plenty of sunshine providing a seasonal fall day in the big country. High Temperature: 84 ° Winds: NNW 5 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover will build heading into tonight following the front as temperatures continue to drop, providing a cool, crisp night ahead. Grab the jacket and hot coffee for tonight’s football game and into early Saturday AM. Low Temperature: 51 ° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH