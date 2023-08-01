Tuesday, August 1st, 2023

Summary: High pressure grips tightly over the lone star state this week as temperatures are expected to continue climbing through the week. Dry conditions, warm temperatures and ongoing drought will provide enough fuel for elevated fire concerns with the only limiting factor being wind speeds. Not all hope is lost as by the weekend the high pressure shifts west providing a chance at some showers and a much needed cold front. Until then, continuing with excessive heat, red flag warnings and fire dangers across the region likely through the week.

Today: Sunny skies with warm temperatures. High Temperature 105° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear, calm night with a perfect view of the full moon. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 10 MPH