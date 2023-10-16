Monday, October 16th, 2023

Summary: Radiational cooling will allow for a cool start this morning as you walk out the door so make sure to grab a jacket and hot cup of coffee on the way out the door. Temperatures will climb for a high into the mix of the 60’s-70’s; well below average. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week, with highs into the 80’s with a cold front arriving Thursday.

Today: Sunny and cool to start off the morning with temperatures below average. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW>N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear and calm night will lead to radiational cooling Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 5 MPH