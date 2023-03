Friday, March 3rd, 2023

Summary: Following yesterday’s cold front and severe weather threat. The big country got by mostly unscathed by natures fury. A few minor injuries and damages reported with even a gustnado and embedded wall cloud with a funnel over brown county. Small hail and heavy rain last night followed by some moderate rain showers into the early morning hours of the big country bringing as the wrap around low pressure moved out east bringing with it some good old west Texas dust.