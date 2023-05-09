Tuesday, May 9th, 2023

Summary: The atmosphere taking a bit of a break before a low pressure system tries to swing through some rain from the hill country. A developing dry-line will push out east but stay towards the western edge of the big country. Today, it looks like we will get by as well as Wednesday. When it comes to the weekend that’s another story. Between 2″-3″ will accumulate across the region with locally higher amounts possible where stronger storms occur into this holiday weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few light rain showers possible. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a warm and humid night ahead. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 15 G 25 MPH