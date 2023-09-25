Monday, September 25th, 2023

Summary: Behind a “cold” front cooler, drier air ushers in leaving temperatures that we saw this Saturday’s (first day of Fall) behind… at least for now. Temperatures this week will stay into the 90’s with light brief rain chances today becoming spotty heading into Sunday. No real big changes to the forecast this week, with mostly steady conditions. Our last super moon of the year arrives this Friday!

Today: High Temperature: 91° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 66° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH