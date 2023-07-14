Friday, July 14th, 2023

Summary: A mild start to the day with temperatures expected to be a bit cooler thanks to some cloud cover and a chance at some spotty showers. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continuing until 9 pm tonight. We will see a break in triple digit heat come this weekend, so take advantage because they will be back and even warmer next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers in our northwestern counties. Skies will clear through the afternoon with dissipating showers. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Expect clear and calm conditions with cloud cover increasing overnight Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH