Monday, August 14th, 2023

Summary: Grab the sweaters, light the candles, start up the fireplace as a cold front is expected to move through the big country today. While it does not necessarily come with a promise of rain, it does come with cooler temperatures. Below average is something to celebrate and we will certainly feel it as yesterday we topped out at 107°. However, the reprieve will be short lived as temperatures will be back into the triple digits by Wednesday but not before a chance at some showers on Tuesday afternoon.

Today: Mostly sunny with some upper level clouds moving in by the lunch hour following the front leaving below average temperatures. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NNW>NE 10-15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, great night. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH