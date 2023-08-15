Tuesday, August 15th, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine to close out summer vacation before gearing up for back to school, a cooler start to Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90’s with feel-like temperatures limited to the mid 90’s. There still is a very slim chance that we see an isolated shower by the lunch hour along I-20 before dissipating by the afternoon. Heading into Wednesday the heat returns with triple digit heat in the forecast with a good chance we also see the return of excessive heat warnings and red flag warnings before the week is over with no real rain relief through the weekend.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with cooler, feel’s like temperatures than what the thermometer will read with a chance for a stray shower by the lunch hour. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: a clear, cool night ahead. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH