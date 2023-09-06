Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

Summary: Storms rolled through last night bringing with it heavy rain, small hail and gusty-damaging winds. Most were able to get by without a scratch but those who landed something in the rain bucket had a bit of a noisy night alongside power outages. We come back on air with good news in terms of the forecasts, call Santa because I’ve brought gifts. Cooler temperatures and rain chances as the high pressure dome weakens and pushes west. Fall weather could be making a return to the big country.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms south of I-20 heading into this evening. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S>ESE 10 MPH

Tonight: Rain showers and cloud cover retreat, leaving behind a mostly clear, warm, tranquil night ahead. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: ESE 10 MPH