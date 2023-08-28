Monday, August 28th, 2023

Summary: Well we made it to Monday and it feels like Christmas meaning it’s time to dress for the 90’s. We will have a chance at seasonal temperatures with isolated rain showers at least through Tuesday. Heading into Thursday we have a backdoor cold front bringing in southerly winds which will warm up the temperatures by the end of the week. There’s a chance we could see rain chances increase along the front , something we will have to watch.

Today: Mostly cloudy to start the morning with a few isolated showers through mid morning before clearing out this afternoon. High Temperature: 95° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm night ahead Low Temperature: 68° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH