Wednesday, June 21st, 2023

Summary: Happy first official day of summer! Temperatures yesterday broke a 89 year old record (106°-1934) in which we topped out at 108°. Today we have another shot a breaking the record if we can make it past 105° set back in 1960. Overnight showers some strong to severe will be possible. Areas north of I-20 will see the main concerns overnight. Hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 60-70mph, a marginal chance for flooding with a chance for very low tornado threat. These storms will take place overnight so make sure to have the BCH to go mobile app downloaded. As we move into Thursday evening, storm chances return with the same concerns. Then next week we have temperatures back on the rise following the weekend.

Today: a few early morning showers with some embedded areas of light fog/haze. These showers will dissipate through the morning leaving behind a humid, sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits on this first day of summer. High Temperature: 106° Winds: MPH

Tonight: Stationary front alongside a dry-line will clash against the humid conditions causing the potential for overnight storms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: MPH