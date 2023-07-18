Tuesday, July 18th, 2023

Summary: Continuing with a hot weather pattern with dangerous heat index values. It is imperative to stay hydrated and find ways to beat the heat. Hot temperatures are expected to continue into tomorrow on the edge of a heat warning but could also see a heat advisory take over. No real relief in sight until the weekend when the high pressure moves out west allowing for more cloud cover with cooler temperatures and a chance at a shower before next week rolls around with triple digits.

Today: Dangerous heat, sunny and breezy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 15 G 25 MPH

Tonight: Clear night. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH